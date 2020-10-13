iPhone 12 is Here: Models, Specs and Everything Else You Need To Know

As it is in the tech world, whenever a new smartphone model launches it only takes a couple of weeks until we change our focus to the next big thing. And now after months and months of speculations, rendered images and leaks, Apple finally took to the stage at Steve Jobs Theatre to unveil iPhone 12.

As expected, the iPhone 12 will come with 5G compatibility. And even though users in Kenya won’t be lucky enough to use it, it is good to know that the fast connection has finally won Apple over.

iPhone 12

The first model to unfold was obviously the cheapest of the bunch, the regular iPhone 12. The smartphone comes with a new design featuring the flat edges that give it a boxy look that we have not seen for a while.

iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch display that Apple promises to have thinner bezels compared to the iPhone 11. However, the three-year-old notch still exists. Apple’s intent to have the display work faster and smoother is quite clear as it is now OLED.

Around back, the iPhone 12 has two cameras housed in a matte glass squircle, which makes for a nice contrast with the rest of the glossy back panel.

The device is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor that is meant to make the phone faster compared to all its predecessors. With 5nm process technology, Apple promises to have the phone work much better under intense work while also preserving power.

The dual rear camera module consists of a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. According to Apple, low-light performance has also been improved. Moreover, video and photography capabilities are meant to get even better with this model.

Then came the iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone 12 Mini

Complemented by the James Bond theatrics, Apple unveiled the smallest member of this new lineup the iPhone 12 Mini. This phone comes with a 5.4-inch OLED display proving true previous reports.

The general design is pretty much the same as its siblings with flat edges but a really small frame. The rear camera setup also features two lenses; 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide lenses.

It is also powered by the same A14 Bionic chip.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

These two models are the largest of the bunch with the iPhone 12 packing a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max, a 6.7-inch display.

The 6.7-inch Pro Max is particularly notable as it takes the crown as the biggest iPhone to date. The Pro models feature a stainless steel design (instead of the aluminium on the iPhone 12), in four colours: grey, stainless steel, gold, and a new blue.

Both models will also feature Apple’s A14 Bionic chip that will hopefully have the phones performing faster than any of the previous models.

Like last year’s iPhone 11 Pro models, Apple is bringing in a triple-camera setup. This consists of a 12 MP wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide camera lenses.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also builds out the camera system even further. There’s a new 12MP telephoto with a 65mm focal length, that can optically zoom in up to 2.5 times. There is also a new wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a new OIS system.

Photo editing is also meant to be seamless thanks to “Apple ProRAW”. This is a new editing tool that these models will be getting later this year.

Apple says that the feature will offer existing computational photography benefits like its Deep Fusion and Smart HDR along with the flexibility of RAW photos.

The format will also be available across all four cameras and will let users adjust things like sharpening, colour highlights, and more while still taking advantage of Apple’s existing photography enhancements.

So, which one will you be getting?