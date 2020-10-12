Here’s Everything To Expect From iPhone 12 Ahead of Its Launch

The usual September timeline for Apple to its launch was obviously spoilt by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the wait is finally coming to an end as we expect the new flagship iPhone 12 models to be unveiled tomorrow 13th October.

And as much as we will be reporting on the official announcement as it happens, here’s what you should expect to see.

As predicted for a couple of months, Apple will be revealing four models. There isn’t much we expect to see since Apple had already unveiled new iPads and watches prior to this. Moreover, it seems that accessories like new over-ear Airpods have been set for a later date.

The four iPhone 12 models are pretty much categorised into two; “two vanilla and two Pro”. Reports from insiders claim that Apple will be releasing two 6.1-inch models first. The other two, a mini and a Pro Max, will be added a month later.

The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Allegedly, Apple has prepared a new glass formulation that will make this year’s model making it more resistant to drops.

The Pro model will also have a triple camera module. This consists of a standard wide, ultrawide and telephoto lens. The LiDAR scanner that was introduced on this year’s iPad will be on board the iPhones as well.

The cheaper iPhone 12 will have the same 6.1-inch screen but with a few features to give. The camera setup, for instance, will only get wide and ultrawide lenses.

After these two comes the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other than having a larger 6.7-inch display, this one will have a bigger main sensor (47% larger than on the regular Pro). The telephoto lens may also have a slightly longer focal length meaning you can zoom better.

The iPhone 12 mini will have a 5.4-inch display. This will place it somewhere between the 4.7″ SE and 6.1″ iPhone 12 in terms of size. The camera will be identical to the regular iPhone 12, that is wide + ultrawide. This one obviously expected to be the cheapest launching at below $1,000.

Everything else will come up as Apple officially unveils these models come tomorrow.