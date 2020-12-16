Telegram is Down; They’re Trying to Fix it

It's not just you

Users are reporting that Telegram Messenger is down. The Messaging service is currently experiencing an outage that is affecting the sending and receiving of messages on all its platforms including mobile and web.

Telegram Down

According to Downdetector, users have been experiencing issues since 1630hrs (EAT). Issues range from server connections to sending and receiving of messages as well as some issues on login into the service.

By the time of going to press, users were already complaining on Twitter, trying to understand what is happening to Telegram.

It looks like most of the world is undergoing this outage. Countries in the Middle East and Europe are mostly affected.

It is currently not working on mobile or desktop either. We are not sure what exactly is the issue. Here is the official statement from the company:

Some of our users, primarily in Europe and the Middle East are currently experiencing connection issues. We're working to bring them back online. 🤠 Please hang on, and sorry for the inconvenience! — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) December 16, 2020

More information will come as we understand the situation.

Telegram is down and a lot of DDoS attacks /heavy load are happening worldwide now pic.twitter.com/5JrKfFLxL6 — Krisma (@KRMA_0) December 16, 2020

So far all we know is that ‘someone fed the gremlins after midnight and they are trying to fix it.’ -Telegram

Stay tuned.