It is quite common to see tweets that often go viral get shared on other platforms. Unfortunately, there is usually no direct route to do that so users just have to take screenshots of the tweets. Luckily, that is about to end soon as Twitter is fully embracing that with new sharing tools that will allow users to natively share tweets on Instagram and Snapchat.

The change that is currently rolling out on Snapchat will have Twitter’s share menu include the option to send a tweet directly to Snap Camera. The microblogging site also plans on testing a similar feature for Instagram Stories “in the coming days”.

A tweet that is exported to another app will look more similar to how it appears on Twitter’s app and website rather than a static screenshot. On Snapchat, the tweet will also link back to the original. According to Twitter, a similar linking functionality might be added on Instagram as well.

Using Twitter’s share menu may not sound that different than simply sharing a screenshot, but it could be more convenient compared to filling up your gallery with unnecessary screen grabs. Moreover, it gives Twitter a chance to take a little more credit for some of its most popular content.

Viral tweets that get shared widely as screenshots do close to nothing in bringing people back to Twitter. Additionally, inconsistent screen grabbing and cropping tends to make them look janky and sometimes hard to read.

By giving users a way to neatly share tweets to other apps, Twitter will at least ensure its content looks nice when it goes viral, even if it’s not in its own app.