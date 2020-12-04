M-Pesa Transaction Charges and Tariffs 2020 – Revised

Here’s a comprehensive list of M-Pesa Charges in 2019. Current Safaricom M-Pesa charges for sending and withdrawing money through a Safaricom agent, ATM and M-Pesa tariffs when transferring cash both to registered and non-registered users. All deposits are free. There are no charges when buying Safaricom airtime through M-Pesa.

Min (Ksh) Max (Ksh) Transfer to other M-PESA Users Transfer to Unregistered Users Withdraw From M-PESA Agent 1 49 Free N/A N/A 50 100 Free N/A 10 101 500 Free Free 27 501 1,000 Free Free 28 1,001 1,500 26 59 28 1,501 2,500 41 74 28 2,501 3,500 56 112 50 3,501 5,000 61 135 67 5,001 7,500 77 166 84 7,501 10,000 87 205 112 10,001 15,000 97 265 162 15,001 20,000 102 288 180 20,001 35,000 105 309 191 35,001 50,000 105 N/A 270 50,001 70,000 105 N/A 300

Safaricom Mpesa Withdrawal Charges for ATM

Mpesa Transaction Range (Ksh) Min (Ksh) Max (Ksh) Mpesa Charges 200 2,500 34 2,501 5,000 67 5001 10,000 112 10,001 20,000 197

Other Safaricom Mpesa Transaction Charges

Mpesa Transaction Mpesa Charges (Ksh) Change M-PESA PIN 22 All Deposits 0/FREE Register for M-PESA 0/FREE Buy Airtime 0/FREE Check M-PESA Balance 1

NOTE:

Maximum Account Balance allowed is Ksh 100,000.

The maximum Daily Transaction Value is Ksh 140,000. Maximum per transaction is Ksh 70,000

You cannot withdraw less than Ksh 50 at an M-PESA agent outlet.

To transact, your Safaricom line and M-PESA account must be active.

At an agent outlet, you cannot deposit money directly into another M-PESA customer’s account.

You earn Bonga points when you transact on M-PESA.

To register or transact at any M-PESA Agent outlet, you will be required to produce your original identification document, i.e., National ID, Passport, Military ID, Diplomatic ID or Alien ID/Foreigner Certificate.

M-Pesa Kadogo

Safaricom Kenya has made a small change in their M-Pesa tariffs. The mobile network operator has introduced M-PESA Kadogo. These are new rates for specific Mpesa transactions. The new Mpesa withdrawal charges will affect transactions that are up to and below Ksh 100.

This is because Safaricom Kenya will not charge them anything when receiving payments for M-Pesa transactions of up to Ksh 100. The new tariffs will also make paying bills cheaper. This includes KPLC bills and DSTV Kenya. Other bills mostly paid through M-Pesa include GOTV and StarTimes bills.

They keep adding new features and now with the new Mwangaza App, M-Pesa will soon become your daily bread