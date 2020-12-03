HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has today announced the launch of Nokia 3.4 in Kenya. The budget smartphone comes months after the firm announced plans of shipping it into the market alongside Nokia 8.3 5G.

For KES 18,000, Nokia 3.4 comes in with a fairly decent list of features meant to give it that feel stuck between mid-range and budget price segments.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset with an eight-core CPU. This meant to make it perform better than its predecessor, Nokia 3.2 that launched last year. The handset also features 4GB of memory and 64GB storage with an option to expand to 512GB.

The display is also slightly bigger than the 3.2 standing at 6.39 inches with a punch hole for the 8MP front-facing camera. The panel offers 720p+ resolution putting out 400 nits of brightness.

The rear module consists of a 13MP main camera alongside a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, Nokia still insists on a physical fingerprint reader placed at the back.

You can only get a 5W charger out of the box to fill up the 4000 mAh battery. The phone, however, supports 10W chargers if you need to juice it up at a faster rate.

Speaking during the announcement, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, HMD said, “With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost.”

“The Nokia 3.4 gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. And its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day, whether you’re being productive or just spending time doing the things you love. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”