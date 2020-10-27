Nokia 8.3 5G Selling in Kenya Bundled With Free Nokia Earbuds Lite

HMD Global has today announced the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone in Kenya. The device is now available on sale in various stores at KES 69,000. According to Nokia, the smartphone comes with a free pair of the new Nokia Earbuds Lite as well.

The phone’s general design does draw inspiration from the Nokia 8 line-up with a few alterations. This, according to HMD Global, is so as to “support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments”.

The glass back cover houses a circular quad-camera module by ZEISS. The unit includes a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP wide lens, designed with a focus on video recording and low-light performance. The other two lenses may be less exciting- a depth sensor and a macro camera.

Nokia 8.3 5G also features a 6.81-inch LCD display at 1080p resolution powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Performance is also supported by 8GB of memory. Owners of the device will have 128GB of storage space for their files and videos.

It runs on Android 10 and is part of the life-long partnership with Google, the Android One program.

Powering it all up is a 4500mAh battery, which is quite good news bearing in mind the damaged reputation.

Commenting during the launch of its first 5G ready smartphone, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager at HMD Global said, “Our innovation towards Nokia 8.3 5G builds on our commitment to ensuring that Nokia Smartphone experience will only get better over time. We are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, futureproof smartphone.”