You Can Now Pre-order The New Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei Mobile Kenya has kicked off a week-long pre-order window for the new Huawei Watch Fit that is set to launch soon in retail stores across the country. Consumers can get to book their units at KES 11,999 with free goodies attached to every order.

The device is meant to be a reliable smart guide packing an animated personal trainer that covers up to 12 workout courses.

The hybrid smartwatch features an optical heart-rate monitor with TruSeen 4.0 hear rate sensor technology. This is alongside a 6-axis IMU sensor, a built-in GPS, a 1.64″ AMOLED HD screen. Power demands are met by the 10-day battery life. Like all other fitness trackers, water resistance is guaranteed at 5ATM rating that can get users to go swimming with it.

The device is much more independent as it offers free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device. According to Huawei, the Watch Fit also supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking which ranges from 11 professional work outmodes.

Speaking of the soon to be launched smartwatch, Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “With the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today, we live in a connected digital era. Apart from the smartphones, which acts as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people is in fact smart wearables.”