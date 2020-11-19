Huawei Mobile Kenya has revealed its plans to launch a new smartwatch in Kenya. Dubbed Huawei Watch Fit, the device is meant to be a reliable smart guide packing an animated personal trainer that covers up to 12 workout courses.

The hybrid smartwatch features an optical heart-rate monitor with TruSeen 4.0 hear rate sensor technology. This is alongside a 6-axis IMU sensor, a built-in GPS, a 1.64″ AMOLED HD screen. Power demands are met by the 10-day battery life. Like all other fitness trackers, water resistance is guaranteed at 5ATM rating that can get users to go swimming with it.

Users cans also get their blood oxygen levels measures via the SpO2 sensor that also tracks sleep patterns and breathing exercises. The smartwatch also has a gyroscope and accelerometer to track indoor activities.

The device is much more independent as it offers free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device. According to Huawei, the Watch Fit also supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking which ranges from 11 professional work outmodes.

Speaking of the soon to be launched smartwatch, Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “With the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today, we live in a connected digital era. Apart from the smartphones, which acts as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people is in fact smart wearables.”

“Modern smart wearables have woven themselves ever so deep into our daily lives, serving primarily as an extension of our smartphones. However, a key feature of these wearables in fact lies in their health and fitness tracking capabilities. With today’s world having everyone more concerned about their well-being, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to keep track of major health indicators,” he adds.