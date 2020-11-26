realme 6 and realme C15 Will Be on Sale This Black Friday on Kilimall

The month-long Black Friday season is still on the run and smartphone brands are still on the move to try and list some of their latest products for sale. realme will be the latest with three of its recently launched smartphones placed up for offers on Kilimall.

The flash sale is set to take place on Friday, November 27, 2020, with realme 6 and two variants of realme C15 at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. Participants will then stand a chance of getting one or two of these realme smartphones at affordable prices.

realme C15

The smartphone comes in a fair size featuring a 6.5-inch LCD display at 720 x 1560 pixels. The whole design is complemented further by the rounded edges to avoid giving it a boxy look.

At the back lies a square quad-camera module alongside an external fingerprint scanner. The module consists of 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP Black & White lens and 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get an 8MP front camera situated at the display’s teardrop notch.

Beneath the chassis lies a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor alongside 4GB memory. The phone does come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants as well.

The most surprising feature with the C15 handset would be the huge 6000mAh battery. Although you do not get the prestigious USB Type-C port, Realme promises fairly fast charging at 18W.

The device is set to retail at KES 14,999 for the 64GB model and at KES 17,999 for the 128GB model.

realme 6

On the other hand, realme 6 comes in this list of specifications: