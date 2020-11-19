Airtel Kenya Launches Binge Plan with 75GB Data For 1K

Now that people are cash-strapped and struggling to get by due to the Covid-19 crisis, telcos are looking to solve at least one issue. Internet connectivity. For instance, Airtel is currently running a promotion dubbed the ‘Airtel Binge Plan’ where subscribers get 75GB of data for 30 days.

Airtel Binge Plan

The plan is quite a unique one. For KES 1000, you will get 2.5GB of data per day for 30 days. It’s quite the step up considering that using the USSD option gives is a tad pricier.

3GB for 300

5GB for 500

12GB for 1,000

20GB for 1,500

30GB for 2,000

50GB for 3,000.

How

How To Get The Bundle

To purchase the 75GB Binge bundle, a customer needs to

Open the myAirtel app. Then select the ‘Self Top Up’ option: From here, choose the ‘Browse Plans’ section: Then from the ‘Best Plans’ section of the app, select ‘Monthly’ bundle offers. Here the 75GB for KES 1,000 has been listed as ‘Binge 30 days 2.5GB per day’

From there, one can then proceed to purchase the bundle via the various options available.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact the data offers and promos will have on Airtel Kenya’s overall subscriber numbers. So far the Communications Authority of Kenya confirms that they are growing and setting standards when it comes to their competition.

Whether permanent or just a temporary offer to get more data users and encourage customers to adopt the mobile app usage, the Binge 75GB offer from Airtel Kenya is incomparable to other monthly data packages offered by the telco’s industry rivals, Safaricom and Telkom Kenya.