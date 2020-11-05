Kenya Shifts To E-Visa, Here’s How To Apply For One

The Kenyan government just announced plans to have a fully automated visa (e-visa) issuance service by 2021. This was reported by the Immigration Department saying that applicants will have to apply for the e-visa from January 1, 2021.

In a letter to Airline Operators Committee, Deputy Director of Immigration Service Alicent Odipo says that the shift means foreigners seeking to travel to Kenya will no longer be required to physically visit the Kenyan embassies or consulate to apply for a visa.

What one will have to do is:

Visit www.evisa.go.ke on their browser. Click the Create an account button located at the top right of the screen. One will have to fill in the registration form in order to have an account with the portal. After that, you can then fill in the e-visa application form and pay for an issue via Visa or Mastercard. A PDF copy of the e-visa will be issued to you with the option of download for printing.

Kenya is not the first as a number of countries are gradually shifting to electronic visas as well. This is an effort to make the process more convenient for travellers and tourists who wish to visit the country. The move is also in line with the government’s plan to switch to e-services efficiency and seal security.

We have seen the Interior Security Ministry advocate for Kenyan drivers to register for the smart driver’s license with a deadline expected to be announced soon. Hopefully, this can see all services become as conveniently accessed as possible in the future.