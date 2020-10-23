How To Apply and Collect Smart Driving License Through Huduma Center

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) yesterday announced that it would be conducting a mass enrollment drive for the Smart Driving License via Huduma Center.

“In order to serve you better, this Saturday 24th October, the following Huduma Centers will be open for Smart Driving License services from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm,” Huduma Center said on Twitter.

In order to serve you better, this Saturday 24th Oct the following Huduma Center’s will be open for Smart Driving License services from 8.00am to 3.00pm 1.GPO Nairobi,

2.Machakos,

3.Nakuru,

4.Kisii,

5.Kerugoya (24 & 25 Oct) Book via your TIMS account & visit. @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/gw55qB4omW — Huduma Kenya (@HudumaKenya) October 22, 2020

The mass registration will be conducted from tomorrow at Huduma Centers across the country. This includes GPO Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kisii and Kerugoya. NTSA also added that anyone who wishes to participate in the exercise to book a visit via their TIMS account.

This is an effort by the agency to avoid large queues at these centres at a time when big gatherings are not recommended. To book a visit, you will have to follow these steps:

You will need to create an account on NTSA’s TIMS portal. Or simply login to your account if you already have one.

After creating your account/login in, navigate to the Driving License tab on the top navigation bar.

tab on the top navigation bar. Tap on the blue SMART DL APPOINTMENT button

button A new tab will be opened and you will be required to input your ID number, phone number and KRA PIN.

Your next task will be to select your preferred appointment Center, then date then the time you wish to reserve. Unavailable slots will be marked in red, the blank white spaces are available slots that you can pick.

After the reservation is made, print the appointment slip.

On the day of your appointment, go to the NTSA office/Huduma Centre location you selected.

Once there, you will be required to log in to your TIMS account for verification purposes with the help of an NTSA agent.

After your details are verified, you will be required to pay Kes.3,050 through M-PESA for your three-year driving license.

through M-PESA for your three-year driving license. A passport photo will be taken alongside your biometric data and signature and blood group.

Your application will be queued and your smart driving license will be ready for collection within three days.

The drive is simply a step by the government into phasing out the old driving licenses as announced by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i in January 2020.

Additionally, Dr Matiang’i promised that as from July 1st 2020, NTSA will be processing critical identification documents within one day after application.

However, this is yet to be seen bearing in mind how challenging 2020 has been so far. The issuing of smart driving licences had been temporarily suspended by NTSA in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed later in June.