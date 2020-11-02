How Much Would It Cost You To Own A Tesla in Kenya?

Since we last talked about the ‘first Tesla Model X’ in Kenya, many of you have been buzzing about how much it would cost to own one. Well, here’s the math down to the nearest shilling.

The Maths Broken Down: Tesla Model X

Heading over to the official Tesla site, you can custom order your preferred model and have it shipped directly to you. The way it works in Kenya may be a little bit different but that is the process essentially.

Currently, the base price for the Model X is about KES 9M. With this price you get:

the basic white colour

black interior; 5 Seater

20″ wheels

No AutoPilot

Up to 500KM on one charge

For an extra KES 4M you:

Choose any colour

7Seater Interior, wood finishes included or the Tesla Black and White

22″ Wheels

Auto Pilot

Faster speeds but less range

Whew, that’s a lot. But let’s focus on our base model. It’s still a Tesla. There’s no competition. Assuming you get a Tesla dealer and it’s on its way to Kenya, we move on to the next step.

Taxes Imposed on A Tesla in Kenya

Speaking to the KRA, these are the taxes a potential buyer expects.

Hi Mwalimu Dida, please see the rates below: Import Duty – 25%

Excise – 10%

Value Added Tax – 14%

Railway Development Levy – 2%

Import Declaration Fee – 3.5% All the best 🙂. ^JM — KRA Care (@KRACare) June 9, 2020

Now for the math, assuming the car is 9 million

Car’s cost:

Import Duty = 25% of Car’s Cost

Excise duty = 10% x (Car’s cost + Import duty)

VAT = 14% x (Car’s cost + Import duty + Excise duty)

Railway = 2% x (Car’s cost + Import duty + Excise duty + VAT)

IDF = 3.5% x (Car’s cost + Import duty + Excise duty + VAT+Railway)

Total: KES. 14,892,759.9 to get it to the port and get a number plate.

NOTE: This is minus shipping charges from the destination and also minus clearance charges

The same math should work for the other Tesla models (Y, 3, S)

Base Price: Tesla Model Y- 7 Million (Smaller car, more mileage) Model 3 – 4.2 Million (Less Mileage) Tesla Model S – 5.5 Million

Taxed Prices: Tesla Model Y – KES 10, 815,000 Model 3 – KES 6,489,000 Tesla Model S – KES 8,497,000



The prices above are for new Tesla’s but you could also decide to get a used one for almost half the price depending on where you get it from. Do you think it’s worth it?