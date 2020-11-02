Kenyans React To Possibly The First Tesla Model X in The Market

Kenyans never cease to amaze and yesterday another one of us made it to the discussion end of Kenyans on Twitter while flaunting his/her new Tesla Model X. Subject to confirmation, this could very well be the first of its kind in the country. This Tweet from @SaruniBM shows us the Tesla in full ‘flight’.

Is this the first Tesla in the country? pic.twitter.com/F1QtGU1A8x — SARUNI ᴼᴳ (@SaruniBM) November 1, 2020

The First Tesla Model X in Kenya

Let’s talk about what it means to own a Tesla in Kenya. First of all, we have to talk about the price. The car itself costs a little over KES 10 M. Not to mention getting it into the country and a probable 10% tax as noted by @Alom

Actually tax on EVs is just 10% — Alom Tha Great (@alom1807) November 2, 2020

Where will he service it?

Let’s say you manage to get it into the country. The next question on Kenyan’s minds is, ‘where will he service it?’ There’s no Tesla Station or technicians? How will it keep up with the Kenyan roads?

Surprisingly, it’s not that big of a deal. As @Mwirigio notes, the difference between an electric car and the cars we have today is that the electric car does not have a combustion engine.

An electric car doesn't have an internal combustion engine Therefore: – No Spark Plugs

– No Engine oil

– No Radiator Coolant

– No Air Filter

– No Oil Filter You will have to replace consumables so things like – Tyres

– Brake pads

– Windshield wipers Which we have in Kenya — Mwirigi 🇰🇪 (@Mwirigi) November 2, 2020

Where will he charge it? Does it charge like a smartphone?

It’s imperative to note that the Model X has a wide range meaning it can travel for a while before it runs out of juice. Many are wondering where he will find a charger in a country not fully focused on the ‘electric move’.

Inakuja na charger ya kama simu ama? — Tony Corleone (@tonymaina_) November 2, 2020

But the answer to this question is pretty simple. Charge it at home. Just like Rob, who drives a Nissan leaf does.

Rob De Jong, Head of Air Quality and Mobility at UNEP walks the talk.

The car he drives every day to work, to drop his kids at school, to go to the mall is a full electric @Nissan Leaf.

We caught up with him at the East African Community Workshop on Emissions Standards today pic.twitter.com/oXaVKxHFmh — Cars With Big Boy Trev (@CBBT_TV) June 10, 2019

The only difference is how much time it will take to charge. “It will charge at home using domestic power, it will take a lot longer than the superchargers in other countries (Up to 11 hours). However, you only charge it 2 to 4 times a month depending on how far you drive each day.”

Thankfully with a single charge, it can travel up to 600KM. Nairobi to Mombasa is only 488 KM.

A full charge on an electric car is not like a full charge on your phone, it's more analogous to a full tank of fuel. So whereas you charge your phone every day, depending on how much you drive & the car's range on a full "tank" you might only need to charge the car once a week — Mwirigi 🇰🇪 (@Mwirigi) November 2, 2020

Judging by how good some of the Kenyan roads are getting, you might want to travel with your Tesla, this is where the compulsory charging stations on new buildings will come in.

Now a company needs set up charging points in Mombasa, Voi, Mtito, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu and Shamakhokho to 😊 eish — Keg Ambassador 🍻🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@KegAmbassadorKE) November 2, 2020

There’s Still some issues

Tesla’s are not immune to failure. It can be very difficult to get parts for the electric motors or get assistance with software issues even in the countries that have official support. So you have to be very careful when handling your car.

You also have to take into account those falcon doors. Utazifungulia wapi hii Nairobi?

Nice things. Kwa hizi narrow down parking spaces zetu Na hhizo falcons? — Keg Ambassador 🍻🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@KegAmbassadorKE) November 2, 2020

Whatever the case, the dream is now a reality.

Dreams to drive a Tesla now looks very real — Ian (@Itspinro) November 1, 2020

Features of the Tesla Model X