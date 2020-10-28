These Huawei Smartphones Are On Discount in Kenya For A Month

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced its new Brand Festival Campaign. The month-long festival is set to kick off discounted offers for various devices available in the market. Everyone that purchases the devices included in the festival will also be getting a free gift such as power bank, Bluetooth speaker and more.
Speaking about the brand festival, Country Head Ji Zhujie said, ” Over the years we have been adhering to the mantra of youth. Our Y and nova series smartphones strive for style to let users’ personalities shine through, fully encompassing the complete Huawei user experience. Therefore we are urging everyone to get Huawei Y and nova series and have them as smartphones of choice. Huawei Y and nova series have sleek designs, powerful performance, smooth app experience, reliable quality and good value for money.
Here are the devices listed for the offer:
Huawei Y7p– KES 17,999
Processor: Kirin 710F
Software: Android 10
Display: 6.39 inches LCD, 720 x 1560 pixels
RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP
Battery: 4000mAh, 10W charging, MicroUSB
Huawei Y8p- KES 24,999
Processor: Kirin 710F
Software: Android 10
Display: 6.3 inches LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels
RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Front Camera: 16MP
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP
Battery: 4000mAh, 10W charging, USB Type-C
Nova 7i- KES 29,999
Processor: Kirin 810
Software: Android 10
Display: 6.4 inches LCD, 1080 x 2310 pixels
RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Front Camera: 16MP
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Battery: 4200mAh, 40W charging, USB Type-C
The list also includes Huawei Y9p selling at KES 30,999 and Mate Pad T8 tablet retailing at KES 16,499. Any further information can be accessed on Huawei’s site or simply at their stores across the country.
