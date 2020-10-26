JKUAT Students Steal 24 Million From NCBA Bank

It's the writing on her hoodie for me

In a rather eventful day at the Milimani Law Courts, two JKUAT students were accused of allegedly stealing KES 24.4 million. How, you ask? Well, let’s get into the full story.

JKUAT Students Play Money Heist With NCBA Bank

The two are Information and Technology (IT) students at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). They were allegedly caught hacking into a local bank’s system stealing KES 24.4M. They are also said to have attempted to move another KES 190.7 million.

Antony Mwangi Ngige, 23, and Ann Wambui Nyoike, 21, were arraigned before senior resident magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi over the offences. They duly denied the charges but let’s focus on what happened.

Ngige Calls Out The Issue on Twitter

Here’s where the case gets interesting. Apparently, the court notes that Antony Ngige alerted NCBA via Twitter about a systems hitch that he discovered through the mobile app.

Unfortunately, like most institutions, there was no response. So, the accused “took it upon himself and wrote an SMS to the bank about the anomaly.”