JKUAT Students Steal 24 Million From NCBA Bank

In a rather eventful day at the Milimani Law Courts, two JKUAT students were accused of allegedly stealing KES 24.4 million. How, you ask? Well, let’s get into the full story.
JKUAT Students Play Money Heist With NCBA Bank
The two are Information and Technology (IT) students at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). They were allegedly caught hacking into a local bank’s system stealing KES 24.4M. They are also said to have attempted to move another KES 190.7 million.
Antony Mwangi Ngige, 23, and Ann Wambui Nyoike, 21, were arraigned before senior resident magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi over the offences. They duly denied the charges but let’s focus on what happened.
Ngige Calls Out The Issue on Twitter
Here’s where the case gets interesting. Apparently, the court notes that Antony Ngige alerted NCBA via Twitter about a systems hitch that he discovered through the mobile app.
Unfortunately, like most institutions, there was no response. So, the accused “took it upon himself and wrote an SMS to the bank about the anomaly.”
Following the SMS, the bank’s management summoned him on Saturday. He presented himself and again they were asked to report today (Monday). However, he and Ms Nyoike were arrested and later brought before the court.
So, is it a case of goodwill gone wrong or a good plan nipped in the bud? The case is still on the ropes and we are not sure if the heist is a success or a bust.
More on the case will be mentioned virtually on November 10, 2020, for pre-trial directions. What do you think of this situation?
Please these are rare brains. Don’t jail them or punish them. Take them to manyani to join the other team. Get them work to crack terrorists network as they work for our forces. These are good guys. Bad guys would have taken the money, go to some tourist destination and enjoy.
— john kivuva (@johnkivuva0) October 26, 2020
Comments