HMD Global has now added to its portfolio in the Kenyan market with the recently launched Nokia 2.4 being released for sale. The budget smartphone is obviously designed to be an upgrade to its predecessors in the Nokia 2 lineup. A decent set of specs is also guaranteed but no as mind-blowing mostly because of the price range.

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Luckily, power will not be that much of a problem as it packs a 4500mAh battery. The battery is juiced up via a micro-USB port as well.

Under the chassis lies a MediaTek Helio P22 chip. The phone comes in two storage/RAM variants; 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB.

Speaking during the announcement, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, HMD Global said, “all in an affordable and elegant package.“The Nokia 2.4 continues to exceed expectations when it comes to what a phone within this segment can provide. We’ve included high-end features like the AI camera with Night mode and Portrait mode. The large screen makes for a more immersive visual experience, and for added security, a biometric fingerprint sensor is included, which is a first for the series

The rear camera module packs a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The teardrop notch houses a 5MP front camera at the top of the display.

Nokia also promises to have the phone listed for three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates. This means owners of the device will be lucky to get Android 11 and 12.

The smartphone is now available in Kenyan stores with 2/32 and 3/64 ROM/ROM configurations starting at Ksh 13,799 for 2/32GB and Ksh 15,500 for 3/64GB.