HMD Global Announces Nokia 8.3 5G, 3.4 and 2.4

HMD Global today announced the release of its latest Nokia devices in the Kenyan market. This included the budget Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 and the flagship Nokia 8.3 5G that had launched globally yesterday.

Nokia 8.3 5G

This lineup is obviously highlighted by the 8.3 5G that was designed to bring in the “premium” reputation and cut down the price at the same time.

Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD’s first 5G smartphone, features a 6.81-inch LCD display at 1080p resolution powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The round camera module at the back houses a 64MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens powered by ZEISS optics. All these features are then brought to life by the phone’s 4500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The phone launched at a global retail price of KES 69,000 for 8GB RAM/128GB configuration.

In case you missed it, the Nokia 8.3 will star in the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die. Anyway, next up is a pair of entry-level Android phones.

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4 comes powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset with an eight-core CPU. This meant to make it perform better than its predecessor, Nokia 3.2 that launched last year. The handset also features 4GB of memory and 64GB storage with an option to expand to 512GB.

The display is also slightly bigger than the 3.2 standing at 6.39 inches with a punch hole for the 8MP front-facing camera. The panel offers 720p+ resolution putting out 400 nits of brightness.

The rear module consists of a 13MP main camera alongside a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, Nokia still insists on a physical fingerprint reader placed at the back.

You can only get a 5W charger out of the box to fill up the 4000 mAh battery. The phone, however, supports 10W chargers if you need to juice it up at a faster rate.

The Nokia 3.4 will retail at a global price of KES 18,000 for the 4/46GB model.

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 is larger than both its predecessors, the 2.3 and its new sibling, the 3.4. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p+ resolution at 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. Like the screen, the battery has also been made bigger at 4500 mAh that charges at 5W over the outdated micro USB.

Under the chassis lies a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset with an octa-core CPU. This is also paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage with a dedicated microSD slot.

The back houses a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. The teardrop notch on the display carries a 5MP selfie camera.

All this will come at KES 14,000 for 2/32GB and KES 15,000 for 6/64GB.