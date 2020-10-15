Ever since its reveal months ago, the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has been known to pack a whole lot of impressive gaming tech. And as we await the PlayStation 5 to be launched later this year, more information about the controller has been released in a bid to entice gamers even more.

Apparently, the tech on the DualSense is flexed a little bit more, with the ability to reflect the fatigue levels of players you control. This will especially be important on sports video games like NBA 2K21 that is set to be the first beneficiary of this tech.

In a recent (and very detailed) PlayStation blog post, gameplay director Mike Wang explained how the development team utilised the transformative nature of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers. This is with an aim of helping convey player fatigues, with users feeling “more and more resistance on the Sprint trigger as your player’s energy drains”.

Similarly, the adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller have been used in the post-game for NBA 2K21. Gamers will “feel very little resistance on L2 when backing down weaker opponents”, and much more with stronger ones.

It is almost inevitable for us to see EA Sports implement this same tech int0 PS5 FIFA 21 version. For game series that also focuses a lot on a player’s physique, it could be useful for one to know when they need to replace a player without having to pause the game.

like we said, there is a lot of fascinating stuff about the DualSense controller alone that we won’t even see for a while until developers learn exactly how to get around it. The first few games will try to execute as much as they can but the true nature of the controller will be felt much later with other titles.