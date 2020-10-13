Glovo Crosses Land and Sea To Finally Start Deliveries To Ngong and Rongai

If you thought it would never happen well 2020 is just on a mission to keep shocking you. Glovo has finally expanded to Ngong and Ongata Rongai towns as it grows its network in the country.

Glovo Expands To Ngong and Ongata Rongai

To be specific, Glovo has partnered with Carrefour and KFC to deliver food and groceries Rongai and Ngong. A place where many thought the online delivery service would not get too.

“This move is part of Glovo’s strategic expansion in Kenya. Our long-term aim is to have a presence in all towns in the country.” Says Priscilla Muhiu, Glovo’s General Manager for Kenya.

Its competitors including Jumia Food, Uber Eats, and Yum still operating within the city limits and do not immediately look to joining Glovo on this endeavour.

Glovo offers delivery of food, groceries, drinks and courier services. They are currently in partnership agreements with Chicken Inn, Java House, Zucchini Greengrocers, Carrefour and more.

Others are Naivas and Onn, The Way Supermarkets as well as fast food outlets operator, Simbisa Africa and restaurant chain, Artcaffe.

Having introduced the dynamic pricing of its delivery services, Glovo has now reduced its prices by about 20%. The pricing was previously a flat fee of KES 100.

During these Coronavirus times, the firm reported an increase in cashless payments on its platform in Kenya. Customers are increasingly opting for bank cards and mobile money to make payments.

Read about their ‘Kibandanski additions’ to their delivery options here.