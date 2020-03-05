You Can Now Order Kibanda Food From Glovo and Jumia!

But is it really better than the Kibandanski?

The food business is thriving in Kenya and that’s all thanks to the implemented online delivery systems like Glovo, Uber eats and Jumia Food. Thanks to them we don’t have to worry about going out to actually buy food. Or having to settle for when restaurant.

They open up the food industry to any and all customers. Well, now they’ve stepped it up a bit by adding Kibanda food to their list of deliveries.

Do you ever miss the Kibanda food? That Ugali matumbo? That chapati ndengu! That mukimo beef! Oh, my taste buds! Whoosh!! Well, now you can get it delivered straight to your house or office. They’re calling it the Kibanda Express.

The Kibanda Express is accessible through their app or website under local foods. The meals are further broken down into sub-categories from a wide range of Kenyan delicacies: