Samsung Will Use Chinese Batteries In Their New Smartphones

Samsung has all this while been getting batteries for its flagship smartphones from multiple suppliers in addition to group company Samsung SDI. But it now seems that the company will be looking beyond its home market and moving on to China for batteries that will be powering its next flagships. This includes the upcoming Galaxy S21 lineup expected to launch early 2021.

These batteries will reportedly be coming from Chinese company Amperex Technology. Samsung SDI will not be completely forgotten as it will be in the supplier mix for these batteries. However, this will not be the first time that Samsung has done business with Amperex.

The South Korean firm has previously sourced some of its batteries from Amperex for its previous budget devices in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Before that, the S9 series had its batteries supplied by the Chinese manufacturer as well.

Amperex Technology Limited is a highly regarded manufacturer of small pouch-type batteries that are used in mobile devices. Its market share in 2019 was 17.1%, ranking third after Samsung SDI and LG Chem at 28.4% and 19.5% respectively.

This decision by Samsung could actually be seen as an effort to cut costs and increase margins on its next flagship lineup. Interestingly, the S21 devices are expected to feature big batteries i.e, 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh and 5,000mAh.

How Samsung will be able to split the orders between Amperex and its own division remains a mystery but will likely depend on a lot of different factors. It won’t matter which company supplied the battery that’s inside of your Galaxy S21 because it’s really not going to make any difference.