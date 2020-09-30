Twitter Plans To Add Transcription To Its Voice Tweets Feature

When Twitter rolled out its “voice tweets” feature in June, the social network, later on, received a lot of criticism for not including accessibility features.

In response, Twitter has revealed its plans to add transcriptions for voice tweets as part of an initiative to promote accessibility within its products. The company will also expand the voice tweet feature which is still only available on iOS, effective immediately.

“We’re rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio. Since introducing the feature in June, we’ve taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible,” the statement from Twitter Support reads.

This was brought into consideration after critics pointed out that it should have had captions from the get-go. Surprisingly, Twitter admitted that it did not have a dedicated accessibility team but rather depended on its employees to donate additional time to work on those features.

However, the company has gone on to launch two separate teams dedicated to accessibility, including one for its products.

This statement comes shortly after the microblogging site promised to add voice DMs as well and begin testing quite soon.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice features on Twitter will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

Of course, there will be a number of aspects borrowed from the voice tweets and implemented on voice DMs. All we can do for now is wait to see what the site comes up with.