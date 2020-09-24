Three months after rolling out voice tweets for iOS users, Twitter is now looking to bring in audio direct messages. This was revealed in a statement from DM product manager Alex Ackerman-Greenberg stating that the social network will be testing the feature “soon” starting with Brazil.

“We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter—both publicly and privately,” he said in a 20-second voice message.

The interface will be designed to include controls such as a play/pause button, “in-line recording experience,” and the ability to report message, if needed.

Twitter did introduce “voice tweeting” in June where users can attach short audio clips to their posts. The idea, as told in a blog post from Twitter, was to “add a more human touch” to the platform. You simply begin by typing a few links of text explaining your voice track, then press the “wavelength” icon at the bottom of the screen to record. Each audio clip captures up to 140 seconds of audio. But you can keep on talking to automatically create a thread.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice features on Twitter will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” read a statement from a Twitter spokesperson emailed to PC Mag.

Of course, there will be alot of aspects borrowed from this when it comes to the voice DMs. Nevertheless, we can just wait to see what the site comes up with.