Kenya is slowly reopening it’s economy and many health experts fear a “second wave” of COVID-19. Thus, to prevent a second wave, Kenya may adopt a contact tracing app. This is tracing all the people who have recently come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and then undertaking steps to isolate those individuals.

Why Contact Tracing?

Google first rolled out the Exposure Notification API for Android devices on May 20, 2020. This is as part of an update to Google Play Services,

Contact tracing is difficult to implement correctly without violating your privacy. This contact tracing API, which Google and Apple call the Exposure Notification API, is designed to respect user privacy and security.

However, neither Google nor Apple has made details public about the list of apps that have been whitelisted for using this API. Unless you’re constantly keeping up with the news, it’s hard to know which countries have adopted the API. But we’ve got you covered.

Kenya’s Contact Tracing App

In an article, XDA developers discovered Google’s hidden whitelist of application package names for the API. Subsequently, these package names were traced back to apps, their listing, and the countries they belong to.

For your interest, we went through the list and found that Kenya’s app is also in the works. This is the information at hand;

(ke.go.health_togethertrace in development).

This simply suggests that the app is in development and will most likely go by the name “Together Trace”. What do you think about that name and the prospects of having a contact tracing app?