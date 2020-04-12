Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through close proximity, public health organizations have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread. To further this cause, Apple and Google will be launching various Coronavirus tracing solutions.

This will include application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing.

Apple and Google Coronavirus Contact Tracing Solution

Given the urgent need, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy.

Step 1

In May, both companies will release APIs that enable operation between both Android and iOS devices. The will use official apps that will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.

Step 2

Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform. They will do this by building this functionality into the underlying platforms.

This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate if they choose to opt-in. This will also enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities.

The companies also address the issues of security that would otherwise loom in the minds of many. They state that they will openly publish all the information.

Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort. We look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze.

They believe that there has never been a more important moment to work together. Their aim is to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems, the novel Coronavirus. They hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.