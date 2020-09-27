Google Celebrates 22nd Birthday With A Fun ‘Stay at Home’ Themed Doodle

A few years ago, Google began honouring people, events, anniversaries, and holidays with a Doodle. To date, the tradition lives. Since then, we have seen a lot of special people up on that pedestal. Including Mekatilili wa Menza, one of Kenya’s first freedom fighters.

However, today, in the spirit of celebrating themselves, the Google Doodle today makes quite the peculiar impression.

Happy Birthday Google

Today’s Google’s doodle features a smiling letter ‘G’. The unique thing is that it is sitting in front of a laptop with a cake and several presents by its side. All while video calling its friends, that is the remaining letters ‘oogle’.

The doodle, clearly, has been designed keeping in mind the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, where people have been forced to stay indoors and depend on technology to communicate.

History of the Google Doodle

In 1998, the search engine founders Larry and Sergey drew a stick figure behind the second ‘o’ of Google, and with that, Google Doodles were born.

The company decided that they should decorate the logo to mark cultural moments. It soon became clear that users really enjoyed the change to the Google homepage.

In that same year, a turkey was added to Thanksgiving. Two pumpkins appeared as the ‘o’s for Halloween the following year. Now, there is a full team of doodlers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators who help create what you see on those days.