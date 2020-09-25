Amazon Unveils Its Own Cloud Gaming Service For KES 600 Per Month

Tech companies including Google and Apple have lately been getting into cloud gaming in an effort to jump on what has been described as the future of gaming. And now as the tech still remains hugely untapped, Amazon has also chosen to get in on the bandwagon, unveiling its own service.

This was revealed alongside a number of other new products in an event hosted by the American e-commerce giant. Among the new products was Luna, the new cloud gaming service from Amazon. Luna will be playable across Mac, PC, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad (only via web apps), and Android(not yet supported).

Like its rivals, Luna is meant to enable gamers to play various games at a low monthly price. The service is clearly Amazon’s effort to directly compete with Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud and even Apple Arcade. At only $5.99 (about KES 600) a month, subscribers will be able to access a plethora of digital titles. However, this is only an introductory price so it might go up slightly after some time.

Luna will also have an accompanying controller, borrowing a lot from what Google did with Stadia. Users will also be granted access to Luna Plus channel, a premium platform that will support gaming at 4K resolution and 60fps (frames per second) on specific titles.

Amazon did reveal its partnerships with game developers like Ubisoft that is known for many AAA video games like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs and more. So, it wouldn’t be a long shot to expect some of Ubisoft’s popular games to show up on Amazon Luna.

As expected, the service features integration with Twitch so people can live stream gameplay in real-time. Launching in 2021, the service will feature more than 100 games under the Luna Plus channel although more titles will be added in the future.

“This is the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favourite publishers and genres,” the company said.