A few weeks after the Note 20 Unpacked Event, Samsung took to the stage again today to unveil the anticipated Galaxy S20 FE. This comes after months of reports and speculation about the company’s plans to bring in a more affordable member to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE looks really familiar with the boxy camera bump at the back and the rounded edges. But there is obviously something to give considering the fact that it’s a cheaper device.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED flat display that slightly sets it apart from its older siblings. Surprisingly, the display supports 120Hz maximum refresh rate as well. The selfie camera is situated at the top centre of the screen, a position that seems to be the norm with Samsung since last year.

At the back lies a triple camera module consisting of a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. Owners of the device will also be able to take shots under low light thanks to the camera’s Night Mode.

The smartphone is powered by the same Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 processor that is in the high-end S20 lineup alongside a 5G chipset. The device will also come with 6GB RAM and in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with an option to expand to 1TB.

The device’s 4500 mAh battery supports 25W of charging via its Type-C port together with Qi wireless charging.

Samsung Mobile Kenya has already confirmed that the device will launch in the Kenyan market at a KES 79,999 starting price.