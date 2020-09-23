Huawei Kenya kicked off the seventh global Seeds for the Future program. The flagship program started globally in 2008 and has benefitted almost 200 students in Kenya since 2014.

Huawei Seeds For the Future Program

The program aims to develop skilled, local ICT talent and bridge communication between countries and cultures. By sharing ICT expertise and experiences in the global business environment, young people from different countries can:

Learn about advanced technologies in the ICT industry Accumulate ICT expertise and skills through the Seeds for the Future program Contribute to the progress of the global ICT industry

This year’s program will be held virtually for the first time. It will provide

A 5-day intensive training course with more than 20 mandatory and elective courses

60 participants from around the country training in technology fields, including 5G Big Data Artificial Intelligence Cloud Computing



Huawei’s Take

At the launch event, Huawei Kenya CEO Mr Will Meng stated in his opening remarks:

“We truly believe that talent is the key to success. It is why we invest so much in supporting Kenyan ICT talent. This will not only drive the ICT industry but power every other industry as well. We hope these students will go on to play a significant role in this wonderful country’s development”.

CS Joe Mucheru’s Take

Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation & Youth Affairs, Joe Mucheru,notes:

“Our government has made tremendous progress in digitization efforts. Recently the first phase of the National Data Center situated at the Konza Technopolis has gone online. Already some of our government services and data is being hosted there.

We commend Huawei technologies for working non-stop to get this project up and running. Even during the pandemic disruptions. It is a good example of their continuing contribution to growing Kenya’s digital economy.”