Budget Smartphone realme C15 Launched with 6000mAh Battery

realme has today officially launched their budget smartphone the C15. It’s most prominent feature has to be the battery life. The phone lands in the Kenyan market as the first 6000mAh smartphone retailing under KES 20,000.

Let’s take a look at what the phone has to offer:

6000mAh with 57 days standby capacity

6.5″ mini drop display

AI Quad Camera Setup

18W Quick Charge in the box

Super Nightscape

4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Helio G35 Processor

Dual Sim

Android 10

Realme C15: That’s a big Battery

The battery supports

46 hours of continuous calls

28 hours of YouTube watching

Standby time of up to 57 days.

It’s not type C enabled and charges up to 25 per cent which is about 1500mAh battery in 30 minutes. This is a tad slow but that amount of battery life should get you through before you get to a charger.

Here is everything you get in the box:

Also, the realme C15 brings the fingerprint sensor at the back. Just had to mention that. The launch of realme C15 comes barely a month after the company successfully launched a series of smartphones. This is including the C3, C11, 6, and band.

The company also recently partnered with Safaricom for a sale on their platforms and outlets for the C11 on the 21st September and C15 at the end of the month.

realme says they are committed to becoming a tech-trendsetter brand that dares to leap and uses the “mobile phone + AIoT” dual-drive strategy to create a trendy lifestyle for the younger generation.

The brand aims to introduce the full range of realme smartphones as well as realme smart AIoT products to meet the true needs of Kenya customers.