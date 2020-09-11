I hope you got that

Reviewing smartphones is a great passion of mine and having the opportunity to dive deep into the Realme 6 has given me the appreciation for a good mid-range smartphone. However, as we may know by now when buying a midrange smartphone, you have to part with some quality aspects. Be it the screen, the storage space or the cameras, something has to be a bit off. There’s not much to complain about the Realme 6 yet but the real question is, how well do the cameras hold out?

As a photographer, I always advocate for phone photography when the situation demands it. With the right angles, lighting and settings, you can pull off close to pixel-perfect DSLR camera quality. All it needs is a little understanding of what you are working with.

In this article, we will talk about the good, the bad and the ugly portions of the 5 camera set up on the Realme 6. Let’s get started, shall we?

The Realme 6 Cameras; Set-Up

You have a 4 camera set up at the back and a Selfie Camera at the front;

64MP Wide-angle Main camera

8MP Ultrawide

Portrait lens

2MP Macro lens

16MP Selfie camera

Let’s get down to specifics. The camera software has a couple of modes that support this wild set up as seen below:

As you can see above, we have a couple of interesting modes. These are the ones we will focus on today.

64M Portrait The Regular Photo Night Ultra Macro

The Good

The 64 Megapixel main camera

We’ll start with the big boy. As you can see in the slide show below, the camera gives off really good quality images.

The images, compared to the regular photo mode at 12MP, are much more detailed. However, with respect to size, they are much larger which means they will take up a lot of space.

64 MP HDR + 64 MP 64 MP

Regular Photo Mode

The photo mode takes less detailed photos but they are still pretty quality. No one would be able to tell when you post them on social media since the platform you use will still reduce the quality to suite preferences.

The Not So Good

Portrait Mode

The portrait is supposed to give a blurred effect when taking pictures of people and even inanimate objects. However, I am yet to see it work to its full capacity.

Every time I try it, it seems to look similar to the regular photo mode. The blur is visible but not as vibrant as I would have hoped for it to be. Case in point;

Ultra Macro Mode

I don’t really like using or rather never find a reason when I want to use a macro camera however this one just works. It gets close and gives the details required. It does an okay job. Here I was very close to the Logo and it got pretty much what I needed.

The Ugly

Night Mode

See if you can note the differences in the pictures below.

Photo Mode Night Mode Street Lights On Pitch Dark

This just does not work. I did not expect it to work judging by the price point of this device. I’d give it a 5 out of ten because it does try to bring out more details in the picture than you would imagine. However, it is nowhere compared to the quality flagship smartphones are producing today.

Expert

A quick mention of the expert mode. This feature lets you customize the brightness, blur effect and temperature of your picture(oranges and blues). How you use this depends on you, I’m just glad it’s becoming more of must-have even in mid-range smartphones.

All in all

The Realme 6 is not a flagship phone so you shouldn’t expect that kind of quality. I am really impressed by the 64 MP camera and with the amount of storage the phone has, I have no problem constantly using it.

If you are looking for a phone that takes good enough pictures on the go for your social media account or family album, this is the way to go.