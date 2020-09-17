It looks like 2020 is the year where all things change. This is specifically directed to pupils and students in public schools. According to the Star, the government is pushing schools to teach about four subjects online boosting the E-learning scope in Kenya.

E-Learning in Kenya

On Wednesday, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru announced plans to pilot the programme during the coronavirus period. The e-learning project in Kenya is part of the administration’s plan to ensure children from low-income households learn how to use computers and the internet from an early age.

Till now, the CS has not divulged dates or subjects to be considered for the project. However, he notes that the system will adopt it even after the pandemic.

He also notes that the Government is planning to provide schoolchildren with customised devices to aid in digital learning. The devices will be developed in partnership with local universities.

How much will it all cost?

According to him, the project is going to cost about KES15 billion and co-funded by Unicef. He accounts this to the linking of public primary schools to the internet as it scales up e-learning.

The funds will be used to:

Lay infrastructure such as fibre optic cables Build ICT laboratories Connect electricity Buy tablets for learners Train teachers under the Digital Learning Project.

Currently, 1,000 public schools have already been selected for the pilot project to start next month. However in the long run, the state is targeting the 24,000 public schools.

Why Was This Not Done Earlier?

In March 2016 plans were underway but they drew opposition from education stakeholders. They prefer the state to build computer labs instead of providing one tablet per learner. Now the Jubilee administration plans again to provide free tablets.

The government also blames

Poor access to electricity

Teachers with limited computer literacy skills

Dilapidated classrooms have rocked the project.

To try and solve one of these issues, the CS says the government is turning to solar energy to provide power.