Apple Watch SE Unveiled As An Affordable Alternative To The Series 3

Apple has just unveiled the Apple Watch SE, an affordable successor to the Apple Watch Series 3. The device will sell at $279 (about KES 28,000) although we would expect it cost a little more in Kenya.

The Apple Watch SE clearly borrows a lot from the Series 3 coming in with features like fall detection, an always-on altimeter, a swimproof chassis, Family Setup, face sharing. Of course, the smartwatch shares some specs with the new Apple Watch Series 6 like the S5 processor. This is meant to offer its users a higher performance than its predecessor. And as with other Apple Watch options, you can choose Bluetooth or cellular options.

Unfortunately, the fancy new blood oxygen tracking is meant to belong only to its more expensive sibling.

Like the iPhone SE, the Watch SE is Apple’s first dedicated affordable Apple Watch. It’s meant to compete with the likes of Fitbit and other budget smartwatch models. In the past, the Apple alternatives to products like the Versa Lite have been older Apple Watch models with discounted prices.

Although we can appreciate the lower price, it is worth noting that you would most likely find the Apple Watch selling at a cheaper price right now. However, Apple has attempted to make the SE look better with slimmer bezels.

In fact, the SE looks quite similar to Series 4, which Apple discontinued after the launch of the Series 5 last year.

So would you go for the old one or choose to get the newbie that will cost you a little more?