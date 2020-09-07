WhatsApp and Facebook: The Fake News Menace That Kenyans Love To Hate

Many of you may perceive Facebook as the world’s fastest-growing online marketplace. However, according to a survey released by a South African-based organisation, over 60 per cent of Kenyan youth do not trust both Facebook or WhatsApp deeming them the source of Fake News.

WhatsApp and Facebook: Fake News Menace

Over 4,200 18-24-year-old African youth were polled across 14 Sub Saharan African nations. The results of their survey suggest that fake news affects their ability to stay informed.

Now, according to the Ichikowitz Family Foundation indicates, 53 per cent of African youth don’t trust the two platforms. Statistically speaking,

Kenya (66%) Nigeria (56%) South Africa (52%) Ghana (35%)

According to the survey, false information regarding unproven remedies spread on social media channels has many referring to the ‘fake news’ as a ‘disinfodemic’.

However, that’s where the issue stems. The convenience of WhatsApp and Facebook really makes the world a better place. Information and communication are much more accessible nowadays and we can have it anywhere.