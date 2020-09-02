Twitter Will Begin To Explain Why Every Topic is Trending

It is a usual thing on Twitter for users to be confused over why some topics are trending. Last year alone saw the question “Why is this trending?” tweeted over 500,000 times. It now seems that the question has found an answer as Twitter has come up with sort of a solution.

Twitter posted a statement stating, “No more having to scroll through Tweets to find out why something’s on the trend list. Starting today, some trends on Android and iOS will show a Tweet that gives context right away.”

As it stands, users have to scroll through a whole lot of tweets to figure out where the trend started and what it’s really about. We can all agree how tedious it can be juggling in between the tweets that have used the trending topics.

The company noted that it has been working to add more context on what’s happening with each topis. By now, you have already spotted article links and headlines attached alongside some trending topics.

Now, Twitter will go beyond that by adding pinned tweets and descriptions on trends to help users understand why something is trending.

“Descriptions will provide straightforward, clearly sourced context around why something is trending. Descriptions are developed by our curation team and follow their guidelines. Descriptions on trends will be found on twitter.com and Twitter for iOS and Android,” the statement from Twitter partly reads.

Luckily, you won’t have to inquire why some topics are actually on the trending list.