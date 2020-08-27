Customers of the Kenyan airline company Jambojet stand as the latest beneficiaries of the “Bonga For Good” campaign by Safaricom. It was announced today that customers can now pay for their air tickets using Bonga Points. This follows a partnership between the regional carrier and the telco.

The team-up will allow Safaricom subscribers to redeem their Bonga Points to purchase flight tickets to any of its six local destinations. This includes Nairobi, Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, Kisumu and Eldoret.

“We are aware of the financial impact COVID-19 has had on many families. There are those who may want to travel but are cash –strapped. We want to provide options to the customers and tell them that they can still travel by redeeming Bonga Points,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

Paying for the flight will require one to follow these steps:

Dial *126#. Select ‘Lipa Na Bonga Points’ then select ‘Pay Bill’. Enter the Jambojet paybill number 737700. Enter the reference number issued during booking. Key in the amount you wish to pay via Bonga Points

This will be followed by a response showing the number of points needed to pay for the air ticket. If it does not get to the full amount, one will receive a message informing them of the balance due.

Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, spoke of this new partnership saying, “We have enhanced our Bonga loyalty scheme over the years to reward our customers for their loyalty to the Safaricom network. Through our partnership with Jambojet, we seek to provide our customers with more options in how they utilize the value of their Bonga points.”

All this comes at a time when the Kenyans government has been gradually lifting movement restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is still clear that the crisis continues to affect Kenyans financially which is why the ‘Bonga For Good’ initiative still stands.