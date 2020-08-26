You Can Now Use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp Web

In a recent update from the social media giant, with WhatsApp Web, you can now connect with people via Messenger Rooms right from there.

WhatsApp Web and Messenger Rooms

The feature is currently available only on the web and desktop version of the app and may soon arrive in phones as well, according to reports.

However, there is no official communication from Facebook on the shortcut’s release on smartphones yet. So for now, just enjoy it on the Web version.

Here’s how to create Messenger Rooms:

To create a room using WhatsApp’s shortcut,

First, update your WhatsApp Web version to its latest one: 2.2031.4. Once that is done, click on the three dots on the top left corner of the screen. Click on Create a Room. From here, a new window will pen up on the screen with an option to directly go to the feature. Click on the “Continue with Messenger” option to create a room.

There’s also an option to switch accounts in case you wish to create a Room using a different account.

The second method is for chats. Facebook has integrated the shortcut to Messenger Rooms in individual or group chats as well.

However, you should keep in mind that the room is not created on WhatsApp but acts as a link to combine the app and Messenger Rooms.