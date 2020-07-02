WhatsApp Web Finally Gets Dark Mode. Here’s How To Activate It

WhatsApp yesterday rolled a new update that included several new features. This includes animated stickers, QR codes and the highly anticipated dark mode for desktop and web. The last in particular will finally allow users to enable the dark display mode within the browser and desktop app without having to apply tricks or using third-party apps.

To activate the mode, all one has to do is:

First, make sure that you update your mobile’s WhatsApp on Google Play Store or the App Store so you get its latest version. Open web.whatsapp.com or your WhatsApp desktop app. Verify your WhatsApp account with the WhatsApp Web QR code. Tap on the three dots located on the top right corner of the left window where your contacts show up. Tap on the Settings option. Go to the Theme option. Tap on Dark to enable the theme.

The update is still rolling out globally so you might have to wait if you haven’t received the update on your smartphone.

Other than this, the new update also introduces a new set of features that had been spotted on previous beta versions. This includes the expanded video call limit that will now allow up to 8 people.

Additionally, users will also have a plethora of new animated stickers. This is one feature that was only enjoyed by Telegram users, sparking a lot of demand from WhatsApp users. These stickers according to WhatsApp are meant to help users express themselves better during conversations.

“WhatsApp is already used and loved by more than 2 billion people around the world. While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family – we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect,” the company said in a statement.

QR codes will now be a method of adding contacts on the app as well. All one will have to do is scan another user’s QR code and easily add them to the contacts list.