Vivo Y30 Starts Selling on Jumia At A Discounted Price

Vivo Kenya has announced a new partnership with Jumia to unveil its latest entry into the Y-series. According to the smartphone brand, the new Vivo Y30 has started selling exclusively on Jumia today at a discounted price of KES 16,999. This is despite the fact that Vivo has not yet revealed the official selling price.

The #vivoY30 will be available in Kenya at a vivo special offer from Monday, 24th August.

Vivo Y30 will retail for Ksh16,999 exclusively on Jumia.

Vivo Y30 features a 6.4-inch LCD (720 x1560 pixels) with a hole punch 8MP selfie camera that can shoot videos at 1080p. The company refers to the screen as “Ultra O” as it bears very thin bezels and a fairly small chin.

Going on to the back, the phone packs an AI quad-camera setup alongside a fingerprint sensor. The camera module consists of a 13 MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Videos can also be shot at 1080p resolution.

Beneath the cover sits Helio P35 processor from MediaTek alongside 4GB RAM. For your files and videos, you get 128GB of internal storage space. Additionally, the phone runs on the latest version of Android 10.

Luckily, you get a huge 5000mAh battery for your daily power needs. The power brick also supports 10W fast charging through the phone’s USB Type-C port.