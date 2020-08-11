Vivo Y30 AI Camera Phone Scheduled To Launch in Kenya

Vivo has been quite busy over the last few months trying to add on to its growing portfolio in the Kenyan market. The smartphone brand has now announced its plans to launch its new Vivo Y30 in the country. This comes a few weeks after the Vivo V19 described as the first flagship from the company.

Well, the Y30 is set to bring in the brand’s Y series that focuses on the youth and bringing the latest photography innovations to younger consumers.

Vivo Y30 features a 6.4-inch LCD (720 x1560 pixels) with a hole punch 8MP selfie camera that can shoot videos at 1080p. The company refers to the screen as “Ultra O” as it bears very thin bezels and a fairly small chin.

Going on to the back, the phone packs an AI quad-camera setup alongside a fingerprint sensor. The camera module consists of a 13 MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Videos can also be shot at 1080p resolution.

Beneath the cover sits Helio P35 processor from MediaTek alongside 4GB RAM. For your files and videos, you get 128GB of internal storage space. Additionally, the phone runs on the latest version of Android 10.

Luckily, you get a huge 5000mAh battery for your daily power needs. The power brick also supports 10W fast charging through the phone’s USB Type-C port.

“The flexible display and design market this 2020 is growing unexpectedly. The technology is expected to expand further and diverse. Our goal is to dominate in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs at an affordable price this year.”

The phone is scheduled to launch in about a week when we will get to know about the starting price.