Vivo V19 Flagship Phone Launched in Kenya With 48MP Camera

Vivo has officially announced the launch of its new flagship, Vivo V19 in the Kenyan market adding on to its growing list of smartphones in the country. The phone that launched internationally early in April this year will also be the first unit from the company with a dual hole-punch camera in Kenya.

The phone packs a huge 4500mAh battery that one can juice up via the USB-C port. The source then powers the handset’s 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Users will also be lucky enough to get an in-display fingerprint, a feature that has mostly been implemented in flagship phones alone. For that kind of display, the battery capacity would be enough as a daily driver.

The design is complemented by rounded edges although you should not expect a high-grade back cover. Speaking of the back, the rear camera module carries four lenses. They consist of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. According to Vivo, the depth camera also pack Bokeh effects.

On the other hand, the front module features 32MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. That is something you do not get every day for sure.

“Vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, a beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about the camera and entertainment features,” said Arthur Xian, Vivo Smartphone Kenya CEO.

The smartphone is set to be available for pre-order at all Vivo outlets across the country. it will then be made official for sale on 2nd July 2020 for KES 41,000 in two colour variants; Gleam Black and Sleek Silver.