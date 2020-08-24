Equity Bank Rolls Out New Customer Care Number

Equity has rolled out a universal number for all outbound communication to its customers. The number will become the single line of contact from Equity to customers thus becoming easily identifiable.

Equity Number

The company notes that moving forward, customers will be contacted by one outgoing number from Equity. 0763 000 000. The rollout of the universal number is part of the Bank’s recent rebranding.

The company now presents itself as One Equity, a unified brand one-stop-shop. They aim to offer all integrated financial services provider under one roof.

Customer Care

This measure is also aimed at promoting safety measures when communicating to customers. This will ideally give customers a sense of confidence to know when their Bank is calling them.

Speaking on the universal number rollout, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi said,

“We have rolled out this number 0763 000 000 in our continued effort to improve customer experience. All our customers and stakeholders will easily now identify when their Bank is calling them. Customers will continue to reach us through our 24 hours Contact Centre by calling 100 Call Centre number or 0763 063 000 Contact Centre number.”

He also pointed out that Equity obtained the prestigious global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard 3.1 (PCI DSS 3.1) becoming the first bank in the country and one of the first banks in East Africa to do so. The certification affirms Equity’s adherence to international security standards related to the protection of customer information.

“We would also like to remind our customers that the Bank will never call to ask for confidential customer information. Customers should be very alert for those who ask for confidential information such as passwords or Pin Numbers.”