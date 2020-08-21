Safaricom PLC has announced scheduled weekend maintenance. According to the telco, the service upgrade will see a number of services affected from Saturday 22nd at 5 pm to Sunday 23rd 5 pm.

“We are upgrading our systems to support the growth of our products and features, and to ensure that we continue to deliver innovations in line with the needs of our customers,” the statement from Safaricom reads.

“As part of this system upgrade, we will carry out planned system maintenance starting tomorrow Saturday 22nd August 2020, 1700hrs to Sunday 23rd August 2020, 1700 hrs.”

Some of the services that will be affected then include activation of new SIM cards, SIM swap, getting PUK and tariff migration. Luckily, essential services like calls, data, M-PESA and SMS will remain available.

The telco firm has been conducting a lot of service upgrades, especially for M-PESA. The past five instances have seen services affected for at least five hours. Fortunately, the company gets to conduct the maintenance at wee hours of the night. This makes sure that Kenyans can get to use M-PESA in the morning without any issues.

Subsequently, there have been a number of changes seen on the mobile money service. One would include the daily transaction limit counter on M-PESA messages.

The reminder comes as an extra statement on every single M-PESA message. With this, users across the country can now get to know the remaining amount of cash they can transact before the daily 300k limit is exhausted. This is especially for businesses and individuals that get to transact a lot of money on M-PESA.