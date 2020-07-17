It’s here once again! You will have to brace your self for another M-PESA outage. Safaricom has announced another scheduled maintenance causing downtime on all M-PESA services.

And as much as we might be wasting your time by now, you might want to know that this one will be longer. The past five instances have seen services affected for at least five hours. Fortunately, the company gets to conduct the maintenance at wee hours of the night. This makes sure that Kenyans can get to use M-PESA in the morning without any issues.

This time, however, the maintenance is meant to last for a whole ten hours. This will be from 10 pm July 18th to 10 am the next day. So, this might very well affect the number of users who have to use the service on Sunday morning.

The statement from Safaricom reads:

“For more than 13 years, M-PESA has continued to transform millions of lives in Kenya, connecting you to new opportunities and different possibilities every day. To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake maintenance of our systems from time to time.

In this regard, our M-PESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on the night of Saturday 18 July 2020 to Sunday 19 July 2020, starting from 2200 hrs to 1000 hrs. During the maintenance, all M-PESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank you for your continued support.”

At this point in time, it would be useless to complain any further about the interruptions. So all you can do is wait for the services to get back up on Sunday.