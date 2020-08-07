Twitter Now Lets iOS Users Choose Who Can Reply on Their Tweets

We might still be waiting for Twitter to give us an edit button but at least there are other changes that are making the platform efficient.

According to previous reports, Twitter had been testing a limited rep,y feature back in May. The site has now seen fit to roll out the feature to all iOS users in the latest update, v8.30.

Twitter explains the new feature on the “What’s New section of the Twitter App Store page saying,” In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful exchanges. Now, everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their Tweets.”

Despite the fact that the feature limits the number of participants, everyone else can still get to view the replies on Twitter. So privacy is a one-way lane since the conversations are not as private as direct messages.

You would see it as a measure by the site to help users avoid harassment and have more control over who gets to comment. Additionally, readers also get to experience a complete conversation without any interruptions from others piling in to have their say.

iOS users can now get update their apps to the latest version and access the limited reply feature by tapping a new box that appears above the keyboard. A “Who can reply” option will pop up with the three choices being “Everyone,” “People you follow,” or “Only people you mention.”

We should expect this feature to roll out to Android users as well in the coming weeks or so.