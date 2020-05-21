AppsSocial Media

Here’s What People Think of Twitter’s New Limited Replies Feature

Anfernee Onamu  By
Image Courtesy Tech Crunch
This year alone, Twitter has made a few changes that have made the experience of the page that much more worthwhile. For the last few months, the company has been working to give people more control over their conversations starting with the ability to hide replies. Now, Twitter is testing new settings that let you choose who can reply to your Tweet and join your conversation dubbed limited replies.

What Are Limited Replies on Twitter?

The test is pretty straight forward. Before you Tweet, you’ll be able to choose who can reply with three options:

  1. Everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting)
  2. Only people you follow
  3. Only people you mention.

To make things clear, tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be greyed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply. You may not be able to reply but, you can still view, retweet, retweet with a comment, and like the tweet.

Currently, only a limited group of people can tweet with these settings, but everyone can see these conversations. In a blog post, Twitter says that it is exploring how we can improve these settings to give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start.

The feature is going to work when having specific debates or when you invite a panel of distinguished guests for a fireside chat. The possibilities are quite endless but that does not necessarily mean the twitter feature is doing well with its community.

It’s important to note that limiting who can reply to your tweets could help prevent abuse and harassment on the platform. By keeping replies to a limited set of people, in theory, you could have more thoughtful and focused conversations without the risk of trolls jumping into the conversation.

However, not everyone feels the same.

Twitter Reacts

Many people believe that the whole essence of twitter is the sole reason that gives it its being. Without being able to @ a celebrity, there’s really no point of Twitter…

Yes, you can quote retweet but…

This might affect many other platforms too… Imagine IG and WhatsApp without Twitter replies

People have different reasons to not like this feature. What do you think?

