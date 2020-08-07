TikTok and WeChat: Here’s What They Have To Do To Stop Their Ban in The U.S.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump issued executive orders that would ban the social media app TikTok and WeChat from operating in the U.S. The only way the platforms can stop this is if the Chinese owners sell their parent companies in 45 days.

TikTok and WeChat Banned

On Sunday, Microsoft said that it was trying to acquire the app. This was after a conversation between CEO Satya Nadella and the President. Following this, Trump set September 15 as the deadline for ByteDance LTD ( the Chinese company that owns the TikTok) to find a US buyer. Failing to do so, he said, would lead him to shut down the app in the country.

The order regarding the social media platform has quite a clear approach to the situation. It states that after 45 days “any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd is prohibited.”

It looks like TikTok will be sold

Thursday’s order alleges that the platform automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This includes location data and browsing and search histories.

The U.S. government states that this may allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.

From that, we can see how this potentially allows China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors. They can even build profiles of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

With all these allegations and the history of the Trump administration, it looks more and more likely that Microsoft will by TikTok. However, despite the issues, TikTok still has hope in a brighter future.

“TikTok is loved by 100 million Americans. This is because it is a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection.” Company spokesperson Josh Gartner said in a statement.