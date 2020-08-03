As predicted, Realme has now made its entry into the Kenyan market official with the launch of a new shop in Nairobi. The smartphone brand now adds up to the growing list of sub-brands launched in the country by BBK Electronics.

Currently, the parent company brags of having OPPO, Vivo and now Realme in the market. This leaves out iQOO and OnePlus which we hope to see make an official appearance as well. After all, it is about time that we saw the hyped Nord lineup.

RealMe has been pushing its name forward as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world. This is accounted by the fact that it has garnered about 40 million users globally since its inception in 2018. RealMe was established as a breakaway from OPPO to focus more on both mid-range and high-end smartphones.

The company describes its expansion into the Kenyan market as part of its global expansion strategy.

In its statement, RealMe recognises Kenya as a vital regional link for smartphone technology and innovation. The company says that it is keen on bringing the best of its smartphone tech into the country. This includes a wide range of products specifically designed to meet the needs of young consumers. This, we would assume, happens to be devices in the mid-range and probably the budget price segments.

True to it, the company also announced the Realme C3 smartphone that is going for KES 14,000.

The device’s features and specifications, at a glance, are as follows:

6.5-inch HD display

Android 10

MediaTek Helio G70 processor

4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity

12MP AI+ 2MP rear cameras

5MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

Josef Wang, Realme’s General manager for Middle and East Africa Operations said, “Realme always believes that by providing exquisitely designed products and reliable performance, we can provide diverse consumer groups especially youth with better user experience, Realme focuses on developing its products and design continuously and will unveil more distinctive products and technologies in 2020 because our customers deserve to have products that are compatible with their expectations.”